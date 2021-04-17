Four Arrested, Narcotics Seized From Home South of Ponemah
Red Lake police seized a large amount of narcotics from a home south of Ponemah this week.
Two men and two women between the ages of 25-29 were arrested for narcotic sales and possession. The drug bust on Wednesday netted a large amount of narcotics, including more than two ounces of fentanyl as well as methamphetamine and marijuana. Officers also confiscated a large amount of cash, a scale, a rifle, and narcotics packaging.
The home owner, who was not present, will be charged with maintaining a disorderly house.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.