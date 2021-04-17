Lakeland PBS

Four Arrested, Narcotics Seized From Home South of Ponemah

Lakeland News — Apr. 16 2021

Red Lake police seized a large amount of narcotics from a home south of Ponemah this week.

Two men and two women between the ages of 25-29 were arrested for narcotic sales and possession. The drug bust on Wednesday netted a large amount of narcotics, including more than two ounces of fentanyl as well as methamphetamine and marijuana. Officers also confiscated a large amount of cash, a scale, a rifle, and narcotics packaging.

The home owner, who was not present, will be charged with maintaining a disorderly house.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Kim potter mugshot

Updated: Former Brooklyn Center Officer Charged with Second-Degree Manslaughter

11 People Arrested for Blocking Entrances to Enbridge Office in Bemidji

Two Arrested After Assault Investigation in Brainerd

Line 3 Protestors Use Prayer Lodge to Blockade Construction Near Lake George

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.