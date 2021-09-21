Lakeland PBS

Fosston Pastor Dies From Complications of COVID-19

Lakeland News — Sep. 20 2021

Some sad news Monday about the Fosston pastor who made statewide headlines about five years ago for an act of kindness.

In 2016, we brought you the story of Paul Magelssen, who took his 11-year-old granddaughter to the Fosston prom. His granddaughter, Lydia Wahlstrom, was battling Batten disease at the time, and doctors felt it might be the last time she could experience prom.

Lydia passed away a little over a year ago at the age of 16. And now, Pastor Paul Magelssen has also died.

According to his CaringBridge site, he was admitted with COVID-19 to the ICU at the Mayo Clinic on August 18 due to a lack of beds elsewhere. Pastor Magelssen remained hospitalized for the past month and was intubated for portions of that time. Today, the family announced that Magelssen had died from complications of the disease.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Investigation Into Shooting Death Near Bemidji Continues

Bemidji Schools to Continue with Current COVID-19 Mitigation Strategies

2,474 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 Deaths Reported Monday in MN

Essentia Health Reinstating Visitor Restrictions Across All Hospitals

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.