Former Minnesota Indian Education Association Treasurer Sentenced For Theft, Embezzlement

A former treasurer of the Minnesota Indian Education Association has been sentenced for a theft and embezzlement charge.

Forum News Service reports that 44-year-old Bill Blackwell, Jr. will serve 60 days in Beltrami County Jail. Blackwell pleaded guilty in May to theft and embezzlement of a little more than $138,000 between December 2016 and June 2019 while working as treasurer of the MIEA. According to Forum News Services’ report, Blackwell must also pay restitution, but the amount will be set a future hearing.

Blackwell is the former director of the American Indian Resource Center at Bemidji State University, which he resigned from in August of 2019. Forum News Service reports Blackwell will turn himself in at the Beltrami County Jail for his 60-day sentence on Sunday, July 5th.

