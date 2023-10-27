Lakeland PBS

Former Beltrami Co. Commissioner Olson Opposed to Ruling on Redistricting Plan

Lakeland News — Oct. 27 2023

A former Beltrami County Commissioner is reacting to the decision by a Minnesota judge to order a new redistricting plan for Beltrami County.

Reed Olson served on the board in 2022 and voted in favor of the redistricting plan that passed on a 3-2 vote. Last week, a Ninth Judicial District judge ruled in favor of former county commissioner Jim Lucachick and 30 other plaintiffs who sued the county about the way the Board of Commissioners selected its redistricting plan in 2022.

Judge Christopher J. Strandlie ruled the board did not follow state statues regarding minimizing the population shift between districts, but Olson says that perspective is a narrow one.

“What the judge said is, ‘Yes, you followed that standard, you were within [a population shift buffer of] 10%, but you had other maps that had even closer numbers, even more parity, and so you should have chose one of them,'” said Olson to Lakeland News. “No, there’s a number of criteria that we use from the Secretary of State’s office that guide us, and one of it is compactness of – you want compact districts, you don’t want long stringy [ones]. So one of those maps that did have more parity in the population of the districts were these really long, stringy – so they wouldn’t have met that standard. So I feel like the judge took one principle in isolation and ruled us on that one, even though we were within that standard.”

Olson is also concerned about how a new redistricting plan will be decided. Strandlie ordered a commission of five people to formulate and certify a redistricting plan for Beltrami County. The plaintiffs and the county are directed to agree upon that five-person commission. If there is no agreement on who will serve on the commission, the court will decide it.

“We want to move to a citizen commission, that’s fine. But what [the judge is] saying is that the two parties of the lawsuit should be coming together to decide who those people are,” said Olson. “So on one side, you have five electeds, no longer me, but the five elected county commissioners who represent 46,380 people. On the other side, you have Jim Lucachick and his friends. So the judge is saying that 30 people will have the same amount of influence of authority on creating this as the other 46,350 people. And that’s not democratic.”

Olson added that he feels the decision needs to be appealed, and that an appellate court should decide if the 10% threshold is appropriate. He also said that the Board of Commissioners acted in good faith in choosing a redistricting plan.

Current Beltrami County officials have not commented yet on the court’s decision. Administrator Tom Berry told Lakeland News last week that the county will likely release a statement on the judge’s directive, but it has not had a chance to be briefed by its attorney or meet and discuss the verdict. A special board meeting is scheduled for Oct. 30 to do just that.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Former Beltrami Co. Commissioner Lucachick Reacts to Ruling on Redistricting Plan

Judge Orders New Redistricting Plan for Beltrami County

Beltrami Co., North Homes Partner Together for Supervised Visitation and Safe Exchange Services

Bemidji United Way Kicks Off Community Campaign by Raising Over $263,000

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.