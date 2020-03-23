Food Shelf at Second Harvest to Close on Fridays

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Beginning March 23rd, the Food Shelf at Second Harvest will be open Monday through Thursday 11:00am – 3:30pm and CLOSED ON FRIDAY.

Second Harvest announced in a press release that they have made the decision to close the food shelf on Friday’s, starting with March 27th.

Second Harvest says they are closely monitoring the spread of COVID-19 and will continue to give more updates in the days to come.

Individuals with questions should call Second Harvest at 218-326-4420.

