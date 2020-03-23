Food Shelf at Second Harvest to Close on Fridays
Beginning March 23rd, the Food Shelf at Second Harvest will be open Monday through Thursday 11:00am – 3:30pm and CLOSED ON FRIDAY.
Second Harvest announced in a press release that they have made the decision to close the food shelf on Friday’s, starting with March 27th.
Second Harvest says they are closely monitoring the spread of COVID-19 and will continue to give more updates in the days to come.
Individuals with questions should call Second Harvest at 218-326-4420.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.