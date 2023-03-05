Five Women Inducted Into Brainerd Public Schools’ Legendary Women Hall of Fame

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Brainerd Public Schools recently honored five women who previously graduated from Brainerd High School and inducted them into their Legendary Women Hall of Fame. Those chosen for the honor have inspired their communities and demonstrated leadership throughout their careers since graduating.

The five women honored this year are:

Susan Koering (Class of 1969)

Becky McDonough Epidendio (Class of 2005)

Sheila McKinney DeChantal (Class of 1985)

Laura Brutsman Busch (Class of 1979)

Mildred O’Brien Chalberg (Class of 1919)

Since 2018, 50 women have been inducted into the Legendary Women Hall of Fame.

