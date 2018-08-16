First Gubernatorial Debate Since Primary To Be Held In Nisswa

The first governor’s debate since the primary is being held tomorrow at Grand View Lodge in Nisswa. The democratic nominee, Tim Walz, will face off against republican nominee, Jeff Johnson, in their first one-on-one debate.

The debate is going to be held in the Gull Lake Center and is being put on through a partnership between the Minnesota, Brainerd Lakes, and Nisswa Chamber of Commerce, and the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters. It will be moderated by KSTP Chief Political Reporter Tom Hauser and will cover many important topics in the Brainerd Lakes and greater Minnesota region.

“This area is incredibly important to the state of Minnesota due to our natural resources but also we’re a tourism destination. We have a great business mix here and we feel like we’re going to get into a lot of those topics tomorrow,” said Matt Kilian, President of the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce. “But for our area it’s just a great asset to have the first governor’s debate right in our backyard.”

There is still time to sign up to attend the debate. It is free but registration is required.