Fire in Stearns County Destroys Garage

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire on February 14 at 3:30 PM located in Lake Henry Township.

The fire took place in a shed on 220th Street owned by Karl Schlangen, 61. The fire was noticed by a relative who lives west of Schlangen’s home. After seeing a large amount of smoke coming from the residence, he went to investigate the situation. The relative found Schlangen’s detached garage fully engulfed by flames. He reached out to Schlangen, who was not home when the incident started.

A Paynesville Ambulance and the Lake Henry Fire Department also responded to the call. The Lake Henry Fire Department quickly put out the fire, but the detached double garage was a total loss.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says the fire started from a wood stove inside the garage and spread to other items in the garage. Several items were destroyed, including a 1999 Ford F250.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today