Fire at Ridgeway Apartment Building in Bemidji

Lakeland News — Nov. 3 2022

Crews have responded tonight to a fire at one of the Ridgeway Court apartment buildings in Bemidji.

Firefighters were called around 7:30 tonight to respond to a fire at 2830 Ridgeway Ave. NW in Bemidji at the apartment building there that was vacated after it was condemned last spring.

Sources at the scene tell Lakeland News that Bemidji firefighters didn’t think there was anyone in the building, but they were actively search for people inside from outside the building while battling the fire. It is not known if anyone was found inside the building.

Other details are not available at this time. Lakeland News is expecting to learn more about the fire once firefighters have cleared the scene.

The building on fire tonight is one of several Ridgeway apartment buildings recently purchased by the White Earth Band of Ojibwe. White Earth plans to rehabilitate the buildings and turn them into a sober living environment.

By — Lakeland News

