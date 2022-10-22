White Earth Band Plans to Buy Ridgeway Court Apartments in Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The White Earth Band of Band of Ojibwe has announced their intention to purchase the Ridgeway Court apartments in Bemidji.

According to a release provided Friday from the tribe’s public relations, the band envisions the Ridgeway Court property as its future sober-living community and as a way to further address homelessness and addiction. There are intentions to renovate the buildings in order to accommodate re-entry services for band members and other eligible clients.

In their release, the band says they are aware that the apartments were one of the few low-income housing opportunities in the Bemidji area, and that tenants have suffered from distressed facilities for a long time. Future plans include allowing current tenants to continue occupying their respective units up to 180 days after closing. The band will then secure the buildings to protect against weather and non-tenants.

The White Earth Band states they will also look to building working relationships with the city of Bemidji, Beltrami County, and other non-governmental entities.

