Apr 2, 2024 | By: Sammy Holladay

Fire at Brainerd Home on Sunday Contained to Attic

A fire at happened at a Brainerd home over the weekend was contained to the structure’s attic.

The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire on the 300 block of North 9th Street at 6:54 a.m. Sunday. The structure was a residential home, and flames were going through the roof of the home when law enforcement arrived.

The homeowner was alerted to the fire by a passerby and was able to get out safely. Thanks to a quick response time, the fire was able to be extinguished and contained to the attic of the home.

Brainerd Fire Chief Tim Holmes told Lakeland News that the cause of the fire was likely electrical, although the cause is still under investigation.

