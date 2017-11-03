DONATE

LPTV NEWS
Breaking News
Eelpout Festival Will Stay In Walker

Female Hunters Increase In Minnesota As Overall Numbers Drop

Clayton Castle
Nov. 3 2017
Leave a Comment

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the number of female hunters is on the rise despite an overall decrease in hunting interest.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that nearly 70,000 of Minnesota’s 550,000 hunters are women, compared to 55,000 female hunters in 2010.

Linda Bylander runs the department’s Becoming An Outdoors Woman program. The program is one of the department’s training and research efforts that aims to increase women’s interest in hunting.

Bylander says women are becoming more interested in using wild game as part of the local food movement. She says women are also having an easier time getting into hunting as more hunting gear and clothing is being designed for them.

The department says the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area has seen the greatest decrease in overall hunter participation.

Clayton Castle
Contact the Author Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

Related Posts

Northwoods Adventure: Disabled Deer Hunt

Disabled Deer Hunt Encourages Those With Disabilities To Experience Hunting

Bemidji State University Offers On-Campus Weapon Storage For Resident Students

The City Of Bemidji Will Hold Special Archery Deer Hunts

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Dawnetta Royce Chase said

Being homeless since April 1, 2016, and a Leech Lake member, I would like to be... Read More

Dawnetta Royce Chase said

How does this ease homelessness. The tenants being removed will be homeless now... Read More

Dennis Weimann said

As the story points out BSU officials decide who can televise their games. Altho... Read More

Gary W midge said

I have to chuckle because a "DONATE" box has appeared below the text box I am us... Read More

Latest Story

Eelpout Festival Will Stay In Walker

After considering a possible move to Lake Bemidji, the International Eelpout Festival will stay in Walker. According to a release from Eelpout
Posted on Nov. 3 2017

Latest Stories

Eelpout Festival Will Stay In Walker

Posted on Nov. 3 2017

Former Fergus Falls Teacher Sentenced For Child Pornography

Posted on Nov. 3 2017

Essentia Health Responds After Grace Unit Transitions From Involuntary To Voluntary

Posted on Nov. 3 2017

Investigators Discover Rifle in Terry Brisk Homicide Case

Posted on Nov. 3 2017
Walleye

Mille Lacs Winter Anglers Allowed 1 Walleye

Posted on Nov. 3 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.