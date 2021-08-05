Lakeland PBS

FDA Expected to Fully Approve Pfizer Vaccine in September

Lakeland News — Aug. 4 2021

The FDA is moving as fast as it can to give a full approval to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

That’s from Dr. Peter Marks, the director of the agency’s Center for Biological Evaluation and Research, who spoke with the Washington Post. While Dr. Marks could not give a specific timeline, he said the FDA will not lower its scientific standards to green-light the vaccine.

Last week, medical experts and other sources told CNN that the approval could come within the next couple of months. All COVID-19 vaccines – including Pfizer’s – currently have only an emergency use approval. But medical officials and business leaders said a full approval would help fight vaccine hesitancy, especially at the time when new COVID-19 cases are surging.

