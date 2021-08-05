FDA Expected to Fully Approve Pfizer Vaccine in September

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The FDA is moving as fast as it can to give a full approval to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

That’s from Dr. Peter Marks, the director of the agency’s Center for Biological Evaluation and Research, who spoke with the Washington Post. While Dr. Marks could not give a specific timeline, he said the FDA will not lower its scientific standards to green-light the vaccine.

Last week, medical experts and other sources told CNN that the approval could come within the next couple of months. All COVID-19 vaccines – including Pfizer’s – currently have only an emergency use approval. But medical officials and business leaders said a full approval would help fight vaccine hesitancy, especially at the time when new COVID-19 cases are surging.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today