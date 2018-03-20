Family Who Won $22.8 Million Lottery Prize In Roseau Comes Forward
The Kujava family, from Badger in far northern Minnesota, was introduced Monday as the first jackpot winners of the new lottery game. Their odds of winning the jackpot are about one in 26 million.
Debbie Kujava and her brother, Dennis, have been playing the lottery together for two decades. And while Debbie bought the ticket in Roseau, she and her brother will split the winnings 50-50. Dennis Kujava says he’s split his half with his two daughters, Denise and Deanna.
The Star Tribune says Dennis Kujava is a retired welder. Debbie Kujava is a license practical nurse at Roseau Lifecare Medical Center where she just quit her job after working 12-hours shifts over the weekend.
