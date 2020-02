Click to print (Opens in new window)

After Natasha Thompson was murdered last summer, her family has been wearing shirts to show their solidarity as they seek justice. But some family members say they’ve been told to take them off and are being silenced in their quest. Matt Henson of WDAY-TV has more on how this family feels not everyone is allowed to push for justice.

