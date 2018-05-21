Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

False Report of Drive-By Shooting, Determined to be Accidental Self-Inflicted Gunshot Injury

Sarah Winkelmann
May. 21 2018
The Brainerd Police Department first received a report of a drive-by shooting on May 20 just after 2 p.m. in the area of the 1400 block of Norwood St. in Southeast Brainerd. When officers arrived, there was a 17-year-old suffering from a single gunshot wound in his leg.

Officials later learned the report was false and upon further investigation, the victim told officers the gun shot injury was a self-inflicted accidental discharge. According to a press release, because the matter involves a juvenile there is no other information is available at this time.

The injury was not life-threatening and the victim was transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brainerd Police Department at 218-829-2805.

The Baxter, Crosby and Deerwood Police Departments along with the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department assisted during the incident.

Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

