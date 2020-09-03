Lakeland PBS

Fair Food Rally Lets Bemidji Residents Get a Taste of Their Favorite Treats

Destiny Wiggins — Sep. 2 2020

After the Minnesota State Fair and local county fairs were canceled this year, Bemidji residents are getting a chance to partake in some of their favorite fair foods this week at the Fair Food Rally.

The event is hosted by MyBemidji and the Bemidji Jaycees and is located in the Marketplace Foods parking lot. The last day to get your fair treats is Sunday, September 6th.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

NLFX in Bemidji Lights Up Red to Show Solidarity with Arts Workers

Updated: One Person Dead After Plane Crashes Into Leech Lake Near Walker

Bemidji Area Artist Relief Grant Applications for Round Two Open

Bemidji Public Library Reopens with Normal Hours

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.