Fair Food Rally Lets Bemidji Residents Get a Taste of Their Favorite Treats

After the Minnesota State Fair and local county fairs were canceled this year, Bemidji residents are getting a chance to partake in some of their favorite fair foods this week at the Fair Food Rally.

The event is hosted by MyBemidji and the Bemidji Jaycees and is located in the Marketplace Foods parking lot. The last day to get your fair treats is Sunday, September 6th.

