Evergreen Youth & Family Services Names New Executive Director

Destiny Wiggins — Jul. 9 2021

Ebony Warren has been named as the new executive director at Evergreen Youth & Family Services, a non-profit provider in Bemidji.

Warren and her family moved to Bemidji in 2017, and she has become very involved in the community. She previously served as the Students First Program Coordinator, worked with Beltrami Area Service Collaborative, and has donated her time as a parent-volunteer in school classrooms. According to Evergreen, Warren is the first Black woman to serve as the organization’s executive director.

Warren will start her new position in August.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

