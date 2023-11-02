Evergreen Youth & Family Services Holds 18th Annual Conference in Bemidji

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Evergreen Youth & Family Services is currently hosting their 18th annual conference in Bemidji at the Sanford Center.

Over 200 people were in attendance for the event on Wednesday. The purpose of the conference is to prepare professionals on how to interact positively with the youth they are serving.

There were sessions on mental health, sex trafficking, and how to make sure youth are being seen, heard, and validated. The main focus is helping the community to understand what is going on around them.

“[The professionals] work with youth every day, youth who may be at risk, youth who are minorities, youth who are majority culture, youth who are facing some really traumatic things in their lives,” said Ebony Warren, executive director for Evergreen Youth & Family Services. “And so we want to refresh them, equip them, and help them to know that, yes, you are needed to come alongside these youth, to walk through life with them, to help them connect with resources and to services that they need, so that they can have a brighter future from here on out.”

The conference is a two-day event that will conclude on Thursday. More information on Evergreen Youth & Family Services can be found on their website.