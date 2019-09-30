Lakeland PBS
Essentia Health – St. Joseph’s Foundation Receives $700,000 Gift For Heart And Vascular Care

Sep. 30 2019

The Essentia Health – St. Joseph’s Foundation recently received a gift of over $700,000 from the Marilyn Covey Estate to support local heart and vascular care through the Marilyn Covey Heart & Vascular Center.

According to a release, Covey was motivated to support local heart and vascular care after watching those she loved struggle with heart disease. Covey passed away in Nisswa in 2015 at the age of 86 and was very private in her philanthropic giving.

Adam Rees, Essentia Health Central Market President, shares, “The generosity and vision of Marilyn Covey is a true inspiration.  We are blessed to have the trust and support in our cardiac care from the Covey Estate.”

The Marilyn Covey Heart & Vascular Center is located at Essentia Health – St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd. According to Essentia Health, at the center top cardiologists and medical teams work together to offer advanced heart and vascular care including cardiac electrophysiology, cardiac rehabilitation, and interventional cardiology.

Rachel Johnson

Contact Lakeland News

Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

