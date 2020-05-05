Lakeland PBS

Essentia Health Offering Convalescent Plasma Treatment For Coronavirus

Brad Hamilton — May. 5 2020

Essentia Health officials announced today that they will be offering “Convalescent Plasma Treatment”, for those fighting the Coronavirus.

Blood suppliers are collecting plasma from people who meet specific criteria. The plasma then will be infused in hospitalized patients who are critically ill. The process, which has been used nationally, will provide antibodies that could help them recover. The group’s officials say that this is a cutting-edge therapeutic treatment now being offered by their hospitals.

They listed the following requirements for donation:

-Have a positive PCR test result for COVID-19. The test must include your name, health care facility or doctor’s name, as well as the date and time of your test.

-Be symptom-free for more than 14 days and no longer be infectious.

-Meet the requirements for traditional blood donation.

