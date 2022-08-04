Essentia Health Holds Job Fair at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd

Click to print (Opens in new window)

No matter where you go today, you will see sign after sign reading “help wanted.” Essentia Health had an open job fair at St. Joseph’s Medical Center on Tuesday in the hopes of employing more residents throughout the Brainerd, Baxter, and Crosslake areas.

The job fair was held for all positions with on-site interviews and job offers. The opportunity was for anyone open to employment and looking for a job in the health industry.

But Essentia Health is looking for more than just doctors, nurses, and physicians. They hire business people, receptionists, nutrition and pharmacy staff, and patient access representatives, among other positions for anyone seeking work. They do encourage anyone with a healthcare background to apply, but that won’t exclude anyone from getting a job in their field.

If you were not able to make the open job fair and are interested in employment through Essentia Health, job postings are listed on their website.

