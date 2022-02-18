Entrance to All Minnesota State Parks Free This Saturday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

If you’re looking for something to do this upcoming weekend, remember that entrance to all Minnesota state parks is free on Saturday.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources offers four free park days each season, and the one for this quarter is on Feb. 19.

The goal of Free Park Days is to get all Minnesotans outdoors. Research shows that spending time outdoors in nature provides multiple health and wellness benefits.

All 75 state parks and recreation areas in the state are waiving their entrance fees this Saturday. Several state parks, including Itasca, Lake Bemidji, and Mille Lacs Kathio, will offer snowshoeing programs on Free Park Day.

