Enthusiasts to Celebrate 70 Years of Corvettes at 4th Annual Bemidji Shine & Show Event

Mary BalstadJul. 13 2023

The Chevrolet Corvette turned 70 years old this past June. In honor of that milestone, Bemidji area enthusiasts are recognizing the past and present of their favorite four-wheel ride this Saturday, July 15th with the 4th Annual Bemidji Corvettes Show & Shine.

Held at Dondelinger’s in Bemidji, the Show & Shine sees people and clubs from around Minnesota come to show their appreciation for the Corvette. Over 60 Corvettes showed up last year, and that number is expected to increase with the rising interest in the car.

The Corvette Show & Shine will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendance is free and all Corvettes are encouraged to register to be on display. The Show & Shine will also provide a shuttle for people who want to go to the Watermark Art Festival, which is also being held that weekend.

