Lakeland PBS

Enbridge Names Jerrid Anderson as New Director of Midwest Region Operations

Hanky HazeltonOct. 28 2022

Jerrid Anderson (Courtesy: Enbridge Energy)

Enbridge Energy has hired Jerrid Anderson as their new director of Midwest Region Operations.

According to a press release from Enbridge, Anderson replaces Trent Wetmore, who has accepted a new role as Director of Enbridge Core Projects.

Anderson graduated from Grand Rapids High School in Minnesota and has a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Minnesota. He also has his MBA from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota, and is a professional engineer.

Having worked at Enbridge for the past 16 years, Anderson has been Project Director on several major projects in the U.S. and Canada. He also lived in France for three years with his wife and son while he was Enbridge’s Director of Major Projects Power Europe.

According to the release, Anderson has also worked in Enbridge operations as a District Engineer in Bemidji and Pipeline Control Engineer in Edmonton, AB.

“While my new role will focus on day-to-day operations of our multiple pipeline system, including two terminals and other facilities in the region covering North Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin,” said Anderson in a statement, “[m]y experience also supports an understanding of proposed renewable energy projects here in the Midwest Region that will impact our operations in a positive way for a sustainable future. I look forward to building on the relationships that Trent has established over his years supporting this region both with our incredible workforce and community members along our rights of way. Maintaining safe operations will be my focus.”

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Hanky Hazelton

Related Posts

Five Bemidji Area Leaders Recognized at Women United Tribute Awards

Former Beltrami County Sheriff Tom Tolman Dies at 97

Blackduck Woman Seriously Injured in One-Vehicle Crash North of Bemidji

Former MN Gov. Ventura Endorses Gov. Walz for Re-Election

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.