Enbridge in Early Stages of Solar Power Project Near Plummer

Enbridge is in the early stages of developing a solar power facility southeast of the city of Plummer in Red Lake County, adjacent to the company’s Plummer pump station.

Enbridge filed a site permit application for the Plummer solar project Tuesday with the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission. In addition to PUC approval and local permitting, the project will require an interconnection agreement with the Midcontinent Independent System Operator.

The company says that if approved, this project would provide around 130 megawatts of clean energy capacity, the equivalent of powering around 27,000 Minnesota households with emission-free electricity. Enbridge officials say environmental and archeological surveys have been completed, and that a tribal cultural resources survey was also conducted by tribal member-owned contractors.

Final project design will be determined through community and tribal input, as well as environmental and regulatory reviews. A final project decision is tentatively expected in 2025.

Construction would begin once all necessary permits and approvals have been received.