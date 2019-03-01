Emergency Detour In Place On Co. Road 36 East Of Bemidji

An emergency detour has been put in place Friday east of Bemidji on County Road 36.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, County Road 36/Nary Road is temporarily closed south of Highway 2 as railroad crews make emergency repairs to the tracks. The road will be closed until crews complete the repairs, which is expected to last through most of the day.

Motorists should seek alternate routes. MnDOT urges motorists to always drive with caution, and reminds them to slow down in work zones and never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.