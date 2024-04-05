Drag Show at CLC Canceled After Credible Threat is Made Towards LGBTQ+ Community

Central Lakes College in Brainerd has canceled a drag show scheduled for tonight due to what school officials say is a credible threat made towards their LGBTQ+ community.

The Rainbow Coalition Club Drag Show has been held on the campus in previous years, but CLC officials say because of the threat it has been canceled.

CLC says local law enforcement is investigating, and the Brainerd Dispatch reports that a suspect has been identified by Brainerd police. The case has been forwarded to the Crow Wing County Attorney’s Office for consideration of a “threat of violence” criminal charge.