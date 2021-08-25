Lakeland PBS

Dr. Faith Hensrud Looks Back on Time as BSU, NTC President

Betsy Melin — Aug. 24 2021

Dr. Faith Hensrud has announced her plans to retire as president of Northwest Technical College and Bemidji State University. She is proud of her accomplishments so far as the president, but is looking forward to the ideas of the person who will take the position next.

Hensrud hopes the next person in this job continues her commitment to diversity and increasing the number of American Indian students attending BSU.

Dr. Hensrud’s retirement will be effective June 30, 2022.

