Dr. Faith Hensrud Looks Back on Time as BSU, NTC President

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Dr. Faith Hensrud has announced her plans to retire as president of Northwest Technical College and Bemidji State University. She is proud of her accomplishments so far as the president, but is looking forward to the ideas of the person who will take the position next.

Hensrud hopes the next person in this job continues her commitment to diversity and increasing the number of American Indian students attending BSU.

Dr. Hensrud’s retirement will be effective June 30, 2022.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today