Lakeland PBS

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Warns Of IRS Scam

Malaak KhattabJan. 31 2020

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office issued an IRS scam alert and want the public to know a few things that that IRS will not do.

According to a release, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has been receiving reports regarding scammers calling taxpayers claiming to be IRS officials demanding payment for bogus tax bills. People have also received “urgent” callback requests through phone calls or emails. The release said thousands of people have lost millions of dollars and personal information to these tax scams.

The IRS will not:

  • Call you to demand immediate payment.
  • Demand that you pay taxes and not all you to question or appeal the amount you owe.
  • Require that you pay your taxes a certain way.
  • Ask for your credit or debit card numbers over the phone.
  • Threaten to bring in police or other agencies to arrest you for not paying.

If you received one of these calls:

  • Do not give out any information. Hang up immediately.
  • Contact the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration to report the call. Use their “IRS Impersonating Scam Reporting” webpage. You can also call 800-366-4484
  • Report it to the Federal Trade Commission.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Malaak Khattab

By — Malaak Khattab

News Reporter

Related Posts

84-Year-Old Man Injured In House Fire Near Brandon

Latest Stories

Brainerd Women Robbed At Walmart In Baxter

Posted on Jan. 31 2020

Gov. Walz, Lawmakers Introduce Revised Bill to Improve Affordable Insulin Access

Posted on Jan. 31 2020

Ron Wilson Named as Interim Outreach Specialist at BSU's AIRC

Posted on Jan. 31 2020

Bemidji Girls Basketball Bounces Back In Win Against Duluth East

Posted on Jan. 31 2020

Roseau Boys Hockey Beats Bemidji

Posted on Jan. 31 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.