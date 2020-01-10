Documenting Hate: New American Nazis

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

January 28 at 9pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS Video app and online at video.lptv.org.



In the wake of the deadly anti-Semitic attack at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, FRONTLINE and ProPublica present a new investigation into white supremacist groups in America – in particular, a neo-Nazi group, Atomwaffen, that has actively recruited inside the U.S. military. The joint investigation shows the group’s terrorist objectives and how it gained strength after the 2017 Charlottesville rally.