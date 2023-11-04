DNR Urges Hunters to Follow Rules and Regulations for Firearms Deer Opener

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota firearms deer hunting opener is tomorrow, and not only will deer hunters be in the woods, but so will Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conservation officers.

The DNR will be checking to make sure hunters are following the rules, because illegal tactics affect everyone out hunting.

“The most common violation is hunting over bait. Tt generates the most tip calls for us each year ’cause it affects every hunter in the area, not just the one using the bait,” said DNR conservation officer Joe Scholz. “As conservation officers, we take hunting over bait very seriously, and there’s a good chance that if you choose to hunt over bait, a conservation officer is already going to know about it.”

Hunters should be up to date on new regulations and requirements before heading out to hunt. This year, there are new rules for hunters on public lands.

“Our public land deer hunters need to be aware of a recent legislative change that requires that synthetic or fabric ground blinds used on public land must have a covering of 12×12 in. of blaze orange covering on top of that ground blind,” said Barb Keller, DNR Big Game Program Leader. “That’s something that hunters can go out and purchase to apply to an already existing ground blind.”

Around half a million hunters are expected to take part in this year’s firearms deer hunting opener. More information on this year’s opener can be found on the DNR website.

