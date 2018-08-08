Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

DNR Investigating Illegal Clearing Along Paul Bunyan Trail

Nathan Green
Aug. 7 2018
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has received multiple phone calls about an area of trail along the southeast side of Lake Bemidji that has been illegally clear cut by an unknown individual.

Those who use the Paul Bunyan Trail along Lake Bemidji notified the DNR of the discovery Monday. The property that was cleared is owned by the DNR and was illegally cleared. Some of the brush and debris was even pushed into Lake Bemidji. It will take some time to plan what is next for the plot of land as conservation officers look into who may have caused the damage.

The DNR encourages everyone to call their office first before clearing any property that may be in question.

Nathan Green
Contact the Author Nathan Green
ngreen@lptv.org

What do you think?

