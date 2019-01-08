Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

DNR Hires New Big Game Program Leader

Josh Peterson
Jan. 8 2019
Leave a Comment

Barbara Keller

Minnesota’s new big game program supervisor will be Barbara Keller, an experienced wildlife researcher and manager who begins Feb. 1 overseeing the state’s deer, elk and moose populations with the Department of Natural Resources.

“Barbara has a strong background in all aspects of managing deer, moose and elk populations, which will be an asset here in Minnesota,” said Paul Telander, wildlife section chief. “We had an exceptional pool of candidates for this position and are looking forward to the skills and experience Barbara will bring to Minnesota’s big game program.”

Keller has over 12 years of experience in wildlife management, research and diseases. Since 2016 she was the cervid program supervisor for the Missouri Department of Conservation, where she oversaw management of Missouri white-tailed deer and elk populations, including the chronic wasting disease program. Keller also set statewide deer regulations and helped supervise the development of regulations for what will be the state’s first elk hunting season.

The primary responsibilities of the big game program supervisor are to manage deer and elk populations and harvest seasons and to work with groups and individuals interested in big game management to address the expectations of a diverse public.

“I’m excited to join the DNR and get to work on all aspects of deer, elk and moose management,” Keller said. “I’m especially looking forward to implementing the white-tailed deer management plan.”

Keller attended Northland College in Wisconsin and received a bachelor of science degree in natural resource management, has a master’s degree in wildlife science from New Mexico State University, and a doctorate degree from the University of Missouri in wildlife science. Her research includes studies on bighorn sheep behavior in Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado; on bison, pronghorn, elk, mule deer, and white-tailed deer populations in Custer State Park in South Dakota; and on a restored elk population in the Missouri Ozarks. Keller enjoys deer and turkey hunting, hiking, paddling and fishing.

Keller takes over for Erik Thorson, who had accepted a temporary assignment to oversee the agency’s while-tailed deer and other big game programs.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

DNR Grants Permit For Red River Diversion Project Plan

Minnesota DNR Reminds Anglers To Clean Up After Themselves When Ice Fishing

Hunters Harvest 240 Deer In Special Fillmore County Hunt

Mountain Lion Found Dead Near Nimrod

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Gwen said

Thank you so much Bemidji! All the love and support has helped Humboldt Heal. We... Read More

Ace said

For any unfamiliar phone numbers, if they leave voice message, I usually google... Read More

Robert said

Vernon andew John may was my family member... Read More

Britt sine said

Agreed david! Nice to see people conversing and sharing true awakening issues ra... Read More

Latest Story

Two Brainerd Attorneys To Fill The Ninth Judicial District Vacancies

Before Mark Dayton left office as Minnesota governor one of his last duties was to fill vacancies in the judicial system across the state. Two
Posted on Jan. 8 2019

Latest Stories

Two Brainerd Attorneys To Fill The Ninth Judicial District Vacancies

Posted on Jan. 8 2019

Three People Arrested In Hibbing Trail Murder

Posted on Jan. 8 2019

NTC Offers Free Kid Dental Screenings For Annual "Give Kids A Smile" Program

Posted on Jan. 8 2019

Crow Wing County Launches Photo Contest

Posted on Jan. 8 2019

Lakes of the Woods Wins Walleye Fish-Off Against Devil's Lake

Posted on Jan. 8 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.