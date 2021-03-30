Lakeland PBS

DNR Allowing Early and Late Season Walleye Harvest on Mille Lacs Lake

Nick UrsiniMar. 29 2021

Thanks to a lower walleye harvest this winter, anglers will be allowed to keep one walleye 21-23 inches long or one longer than 28 inches, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

The one-fish walleye limit will start on May 15 and run to May 31. There will be a two-week closure from July 1 through July 15 to reduce hooking mortality. According to the DNR, while the goals on Mille Lacs Lake will remain the same, plans may change depending on how the early season goes.

Public feedback is still being welcomed by the Minnesota DNR until Friday, April 5. To view the five-year management plan the DNR has in place, click here.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nick Ursini

