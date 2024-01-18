Defense Key for Bemidji Girls’ Basketball in Their 50th Season
Back in December, former players from the past five decades of Bemidji girls’ basketball came back to town to celebrate the program’s history. We spoke with the current team to get their thoughts on 50 years of Lumberjack girls’ basketball and what they hope for in the next 50 years as well.
The Lumberjacks are 7-6 through their first 13 games this season, and they have 13 more to go. They begin the second half of their season on Thursday, Jan. 18 at Sauk Rapids-Rice.
