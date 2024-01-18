Defense Key for Bemidji Girls’ Basketball in Their 50th Season

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Back in December, former players from the past five decades of Bemidji girls’ basketball came back to town to celebrate the program’s history. We spoke with the current team to get their thoughts on 50 years of Lumberjack girls’ basketball and what they hope for in the next 50 years as well.

The Lumberjacks are 7-6 through their first 13 games this season, and they have 13 more to go. They begin the second half of their season on Thursday, Jan. 18 at Sauk Rapids-Rice.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today