Lakeland PBS

Defense Key for Bemidji Girls’ Basketball in Their 50th Season

Lakeland News — Jan. 18 2024

Back in December, former players from the past five decades of Bemidji girls’ basketball came back to town to celebrate the program’s history. We spoke with the current team to get their thoughts on 50 years of Lumberjack girls’ basketball and what they hope for in the next 50 years as well.

The Lumberjacks are 7-6 through their first 13 games this season, and they have 13 more to go. They begin the second half of their season on Thursday, Jan. 18 at Sauk Rapids-Rice.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

W-H-A Girls’ Basketball Hands Northome/Kelliher Their 2nd Loss on the Year

Bemidji Boys’ Basketball Falls to Hermantown After Hawks Player Nets 55 Points

Emma Mutnansky Becomes 1st Bemidji Lumberjack to Earn Equestrian Scholarship

No Snow, No Problem for Bemidji High School Nordic Ski Team

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.