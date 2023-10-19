Lakeland PBS

Deer Harvested in Grand Rapids City Hunt Tests Positive for CWD

Lakeland News — Oct. 19 2023

DPA 679 in the Grand Rapids area is listed as a CWD management zone by the DNR. (Credit: Minnesota Department of Natural Resources)

A deer harvested during a recent Grand Rapids city deer hunt has been confirmed to have chronic wasting disease.

The yearling female was harvested west of the Grand Rapids/Itasca County Airport last month and is now the third Grand Rapids deer to test positive for chronic wasting disease. Two wild deer tested positive for the disease in the same area last year.

Deer permit area 679 in the Grand Rapids area is listed as a CWD management area by the DNR.

Feeding deer is illegal in CWD management areas, and all deer harvested needs to be tested for chronic wasting disease.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

