Death of 1-Year-Old Child in Little Falls Under Investigation

The Little Falls Police Department and Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a child in Little Falls last week.

On Thursday, July 6th, just before 9:30 in the morning, officers from the Little Falls Police Department and Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an unresponsive child at a home in the 400 block of 3rd Street NE in Little Falls.

When officers arrived, they found a one-year-old child who was not breathing and had no pulse. Officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived and transported the child to St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls, where the child was pronounced dead.

The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

