Kinn Ruled Competent, Jury Trial To Begin In August

Dayton Vetoes Abortion Bills

Haydee Clotter
May. 11 2017
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Mark Dayton has vetoed two GOP-backed bills that sought to limit abortions in Minnesota.

The bills would have restricted public health programs from covering the procedure and created a permitting system for facilities that perform abortions. Republicans who control the Legislature argued greater protections were necessary both for the safety of women and for taxpayers. A handful of Democrats joined Republicans in supporting the bills.

Dayton followed through on his promise to veto that legislation Wednesday. The Democratic governor says a politicians’ place is not between a woman and her doctor.

It’s a repeat from 2012, when Dayton vetoed similar bills. Republicans made the legislation a priority this year after taking back control of the Senate in November.

Haydee Clotter
