Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Opens New Menopause Center

Rachel Johnson
Feb. 13 2019
In January, Cuyuna Regional Medical Center opened a new Menopause Center at their clinic in Crosby. The center is one of only a few in the state and offers important care and treatments of issues and symptoms caused by menopause.

“We’ve noticed in our area that it’s certainly an aging population and the fastest growing segment of the population is postmenopausal women. So there’s a big need for postmenopausal care,” said Rachel Cady, an Obstetrician/Gynecologist at CRMC.

The Menopause Center opened in January and offers care and treats symptoms caused by menopause and perimenopause.

“Common things that people think about are things like hot flashes, sleep disturbances, mood concerns, weight gain,” explained Dr. Cady.

The center treats medical symptoms associated with menopause, but also helps women live healthier and happier most-menopausal lifestyles.

“So many things that we address are more addressed towards more healthy living. Can we do something to help you sleep better? Can we do something to help with low libedo, pain with intercourse, incontinence?” Dr. Cady added.

The Menopause Center aims to offer a unique and personalized patient experience. To make the patient visit calming and relaxing they offer added amenities such as heated blankets, comfortable robes, oils, and candles.

For CRMC, it was important for them to offer these services to the surrounding Lakes Area.

“Nationally, there really is not very many menopause centers. You see them more in large cities but even in that setting there really is very few certified menopause centers where there’s kind of a multispecialty approach,” said Dr. Cady. “So we felt like we had those pieces here at CRMC and that we could provide that in a more streamlined approach.”

CRMC will be hosting an informational event on the Menopause Center on April 23rd at The Woods in Merrifield.

