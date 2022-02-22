Curlers Showcase Teamwork at Bemidji Curling Club Jr. Bonspiel

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji Curling Club hosted a junior bonspiel this past weekend. With 29 teams competing, plenty of young athletes got the chance to show off their hard work and dedication to the winter sport.

Brush, button, hammer – to any other person, these terms may sound like any household object. But for curlers of any age, these terms are heard on and off the competition sheets. The Bemidji Curling Club hosts bonspiels, or curling tournaments, for groups of any age. Member Jaime Quello says the club has grown exponentially since its inception, particularly in the junior division.

Curling has a deep history in Minnesota, with many athletes reaching both national and international stages. Kids have the opportunity to learn valuable skills both on and off the ice.

The junior bonspiel started in the morning at 10:30. All the teams competed in the bracket tournament using well-honed skills and teamwork.

Teams from Minnesota and North Dakota competed on both Saturday and Sunday with families having the opportunity to watch both in-person or over live stream.

