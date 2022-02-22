Lakeland PBS

Curlers Showcase Teamwork at Bemidji Curling Club Jr. Bonspiel

Mary BalstadFeb. 21 2022

The Bemidji Curling Club hosted a junior bonspiel this past weekend. With 29 teams competing, plenty of young athletes got the chance to show off their hard work and dedication to the winter sport.

Brush, button, hammer – to any other person, these terms may sound like any household object. But for curlers of any age, these terms are heard on and off the competition sheets. The Bemidji Curling Club hosts bonspiels, or curling tournaments, for groups of any age. Member Jaime Quello says the club has grown exponentially since its inception, particularly in the junior division.

Curling has a deep history in Minnesota, with many athletes reaching both national and international stages. Kids have the opportunity to learn valuable skills both on and off the ice.

The junior bonspiel started in the morning at 10:30. All the teams competed in the bracket tournament using well-honed skills and teamwork.

Teams from Minnesota and North Dakota competed on both Saturday and Sunday with families having the opportunity to watch both in-person or over live stream.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

BSU Developing New Arts Management Certificate Program

In Business: Up North Sports of Bemidji Expands with New Location

Lake Bemidji State Park Taking Part in Annual Great Backyard Bird Count

Bemidji Curling Club Sets the Rink for Junior Bonspiel

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.