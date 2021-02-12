Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing County Snowplow Drivers Train to Limit Salt Runoff on Area Roads

Lakeland News — Feb. 11 2021

The Crow Wing Soil & Water Conservation District and county highway maintenance staff have teamed up to help limit the salt on roadways that can run off into lakes.

The snowplow drivers took formal training in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Transportation to be as efficient as possible with salting the roads. And because of the mild winter until recently, the county has plenty left in case the second half of the winter season is worse than the first.

After every snow event, the county publishes report cards, included how much salt is used, on the Crow Wing County website.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

