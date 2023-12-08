Crow Wing County Receives Award for Effective Budget Presentation

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Crow Wing County has once again received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.

The award reflects the commitment of the governing body and staff to meeting the highest principles of government budgeting. To receive the budget award, Crow Wing County had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation.

“For the last nine years, last 10 years, Crow Wing County has received this award from the GFOA, so we’re very honored,” said county finance director Nancy Malecha. “We’re very fortunate that it recognizes current staff, former staff, and the hard work and the number of hours they put into this document to hopefully create a more cohesive and understandable document for our residents and our visitors.”

Crow Wing County is one of only five counties in the state of Minnesota to receive this annual budget award.

