Crow Wing County Property Value and Tax Statements to be Mailed Soon

Crow Wing County property owners will soon receive both their annual notice of property valuation and classification for taxes payable next year, and their tax statement for taxes due this year. Both notices will arrive in one envelope.

According to the release, first-half of 2021 property taxes are due May 15 for most property classifications. Payments after May 15 may be subject to penalties.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Crow Wing County strongly encourages taxpayers who do not escrow their taxes to use one of the following payment options:

• Online via e-check, debit, or credit card. Log onto the county website at www.crowwing.us, click on “How Do I”, and under “Pay” select “Property Tax”. You will need your eight-digit parcel

identification number for each parcel paid. There is a 2.35% fee charged by the payment processor for all card payments.

• By mail via check or money order payments are accepted by mail. They can be sent to 322 Laurel Street, Suite 15, Brainerd, Minnesota, 56401. Tax payments sent by mail must be

postmarked no later than May 15 or they may be subject to late penalties.Taxpayers are advised to drop their payment in the mail at least three days prior to the May 15 deadline.

• Drop Box located outside of the Land Services building

• Delinquent Taxes – Please call our office before mailing or dropping off payment to ensure you are paying the correct amount and are not subject to late penalties.

