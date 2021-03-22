Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing County Property Value and Tax Statements to be Mailed Soon

Nick UrsiniMar. 22 2021

Crow Wing County property owners will soon receive both their annual notice of property valuation and classification for taxes payable next year, and their tax statement for taxes due this year. Both notices will arrive in one envelope.

According to the release, first-half of 2021 property taxes are due May 15 for most property classifications. Payments after May 15 may be subject to penalties.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Crow Wing County strongly encourages taxpayers who do not escrow their taxes to use one of the following payment options:

• Online via e-check, debit, or credit card. Log onto the county website at www.crowwing.us, click on “How Do I”, and under “Pay” select “Property Tax”. You will need your eight-digit parcel
identification number for each parcel paid. There is a 2.35% fee charged by the payment processor for all card payments.

• By mail via check or money order payments are accepted by mail. They can be sent to 322 Laurel Street, Suite 15, Brainerd, Minnesota, 56401. Tax payments sent by mail must be
postmarked no later than May 15 or they may be subject to late penalties.Taxpayers are advised to drop their payment in the mail at least three days prior to the May 15 deadline.

• Drop Box located outside of the Land Services building

• Delinquent Taxes – Please call our office before mailing or dropping off payment to ensure you are paying the correct amount and are not subject to late penalties.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nick Ursini

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

Crow Wing County Sees Record-Breaking Sales Tax Revenue in 2020

Over 1,100 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Friday

Over 900 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Wednesday

BLAEDC Hosts Annual Meeting Recapping 2020 Business Development

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.