Crow Wing County Offices Extend Closure To Public

The Crow Wing County Offices will continue to be closed to the public through April 30th.

The County Office explained that based on the President’s recent extended guidance, the office needed to follow those exact orders of continued social distancing.

“We are doing everything we can to still provide vital county services to those who need them while practice safe social distancing guidelines for the health of all residents and our employees. We continue to be open for business, just not in the traditional way. We are following the guidelines from federal and state leaders and will continue to keep the health and safety of our residents a top priority.” said County Administrator Tim Houle.

For any services, the Crow Wing County urges the public to go to their website at www.crowwing.us.

