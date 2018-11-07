Crow Wing County Hopes To See High Voter Turnout

Voters in Crow Wing County faced snow today as they headed to the polls for the midterm elections.

After such a heated election cycle, voter turnout was not quite as high during the day at one precinct as the election judges there had expected. As of 3:00 p.m. at the Crow Wing County Ward 2, first precinct, 288 people had cast their ballot out of the over 900 registered voters.

“We are fast approaching the time, the 4:00 pm. to 6:00 pm. hours, where we expect a large rush and hopefully we will get caught up during that time. I’m hoping that our turnout ends up being considerably better than what it is right now,” said Crow Wing County election judge Mick Toumi. “It’s been steady during the day but we haven’t had any real rushes.”