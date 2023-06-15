Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing County Highway 3 to Close June 26-28 for Resurfacing & Repairs

Lakeland News — Jun. 15 2023

Map of the upcoming detour around County Highway 3 planned for June 26-28 (Credit: Crow Wing County)

Crow Wing County will close Highway 3 and set up a detour for a few days at the end of June for needed road work.

The county has plans to resurface and perform utility and concrete repairs on multiple county state aid highways (CSAHs) for the remainder of the summer.

Work will begin on CSAH 3 next week with the road remaining open to travelers. From June 26-28, the highway will be closed to through traffic from Highway 210 to the bridge on Mill Avenue. A detour using Riverside Drive, Beaver Dam Road, and Wise Road will be established.

“We have a detour planned for every single one of our projects this year, it’s just the way it is lining up,” said county engineer Timothy Bray. “So we’d ask people to just give us a little bit of room to work. We’re thinking that each phase shouldn’t last any more than two weeks, hopefully much less than that, as we grind up all the pavement and then put new, smoother pavement down, because it is in really tough shape right now.”

Additional information regarding the road closure and detour can be found on the Crow Wing County website.

By — Lakeland News

