Crow Wing County Highway 3 to Close June 26-28 for Resurfacing & Repairs

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Crow Wing County will close Highway 3 and set up a detour for a few days at the end of June for needed road work.

The county has plans to resurface and perform utility and concrete repairs on multiple county state aid highways (CSAHs) for the remainder of the summer.

Work will begin on CSAH 3 next week with the road remaining open to travelers. From June 26-28, the highway will be closed to through traffic from Highway 210 to the bridge on Mill Avenue. A detour using Riverside Drive, Beaver Dam Road, and Wise Road will be established.

“We have a detour planned for every single one of our projects this year, it’s just the way it is lining up,” said county engineer Timothy Bray. “So we’d ask people to just give us a little bit of room to work. We’re thinking that each phase shouldn’t last any more than two weeks, hopefully much less than that, as we grind up all the pavement and then put new, smoother pavement down, because it is in really tough shape right now.”

Additional information regarding the road closure and detour can be found on the Crow Wing County website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today