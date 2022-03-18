Crow Wing County Gives Update on Child Out-of-Home Placement

Click to print (Opens in new window)

County and Child Services in Crow Wing County are seeking funding along with support from the county board to continue their family therapy program.

Currently, there are 133 kids in the care of Crow Wing County, which would be a seven-to-eight year low for the number of children. In terms of adoption rates, there were 21 adoptions in the county. The Child Services department is very happy with their progress and look to continue that in 2022.

Child and Social Services are currently under a five-year grant for approximately $240,000 to implement funding for the Collaborative Intensive Bridging Services (CIBS) program as a referral to any youth needing residential placement. That grant will terminate in October.

Although the program was a pilot program, they are seeing progress made in bettering the lives of these children. Social Services is looking to be able to continue the program into 2023. If the budget projections hold true, and County Services does come in $1,000,000 under budget then the maximum of $90,000 would be a fraction of that million.

It’s important to remember that the $90,000 that County Services are seeking along with support from the board is an absolute maximum. The expected cost is set between $12,000 and $15,000.

Crow Wing County officials and board members want to express their appreciation for the work that County and Child Services do. The county is excited about the opportunity to continue the therapy program and help these kids the best way they can.

