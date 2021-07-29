Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing County Board Approves Golf Carts on County Roads Within Nisswa

Nick UrsiniJul. 28 2021

Back on April 20, the Nisswa City Council unanimously approved to allow golf carts on Nisswa roads. The ordinance went into effect on June 1. Now, the Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners approved to allow golf carts to operate on county roads within Nisswa.

There are three county roads within Nisswa – County Road 13, 18, and 77.

“We are just looking to provide other methods of transportation for our residents and visitors within our community,” said Nisswa City Administrator Jenny Max.

Max said most of the golf cart traffic is within residential areas in Nisswa, adjacent to downtown as well as near Grand View Lodge. City Administrator Max said as of Tuesday, July 26, Nisswa has issued 35 permits to golf cart owners.

Golf cart owners will have to fill out an application and pay a permit fee of $30, which is good for three years.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

Walz Has Yet to Announce Decision on Running for Re-Election

More Counties Under Burning Restrictions in Minnesota

Crow Wing Co. 2022 Redistricting Could Have All Commissioners Up for Re-election

MN Swimmer Mallory Weggemann Continues Prep for Her 3rd Paralympic Games

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.