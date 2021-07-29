Crow Wing County Board Approves Golf Carts on County Roads Within Nisswa

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Back on April 20, the Nisswa City Council unanimously approved to allow golf carts on Nisswa roads. The ordinance went into effect on June 1. Now, the Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners approved to allow golf carts to operate on county roads within Nisswa.

There are three county roads within Nisswa – County Road 13, 18, and 77.

“We are just looking to provide other methods of transportation for our residents and visitors within our community,” said Nisswa City Administrator Jenny Max.

Max said most of the golf cart traffic is within residential areas in Nisswa, adjacent to downtown as well as near Grand View Lodge. City Administrator Max said as of Tuesday, July 26, Nisswa has issued 35 permits to golf cart owners.

Golf cart owners will have to fill out an application and pay a permit fee of $30, which is good for three years.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today