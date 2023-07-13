Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing Co. Offers Solution for Pollution with Recycling Center Opening

Lakeland News — Jul. 13 2023

Reduce, reuse, and, in this case, recycle! Tuesday marked the grand opening of the new recycling center located at the Crow Wing County Landfill.

“This is the county board’s commitment. Over $3 million into a build that should go a long ways in helping people do the right thing with their recycling,” said Crow Wing County Land Service Director Gary Griffin.

“We don’t use any levy dollars, any property tax dollars on this facility. This is an enterprise facility here, and it’s the property of the citizens of Crow Wing County,” said Crow Wing County Commissioner Paul Koering.

The center aims to create a greener Brainerd Lakes Area by providing recycling services to the community.

“This is the ultimate one-stop shop. So you can bring mattresses, electronics, all of your paints, chemicals from your home. You can get rid of all of it,” said Griffin.

“We can keep all of that stuff out of the ditches, out of people’s yards, we run into those kinds of issues, we’re doing our job, and I think we can maintain a beautiful county where people want to come and recreate, want to come and live, and work and I think that’s a priority,” said Crow Wing County Commissioner Steve Barrows.

Maintaining a clean community also appeared to be a priority for citizens as the recycling center has already gained traction.

“There’s been a line of people coming through here already. There’s a lot of people that are, as the county board is, concerned about the environment and we’re doing what we can in our capacity to make sure that as much material is recycled rather than being put into the landfill as waste,” said Koering.

Although the facility officially opened today, it has been in the works since 2018.

By — Lakeland News

